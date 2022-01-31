Top 4 horror movies to watch in Australia for February 2022

Audio player loading…

We all know the frustration that can set in while endlessly scrolling through Netflix (or whichever streaming services you happen to be subscribed to) in search of a new movie to watch. It can be particularly annoying when you're in the mood to watch a specific kind of movie but are unable to settle on anything.

Horror, in particular, is one of the more difficult film genres to pin down, as there are so many additional sub-genres to wade through in search of the perfect scare. Are you after a gory slasher, or something a little more cerebral?

Luckily, we're here to help. We've taken the liberty of hand-picking the top four horror movies arriving on Australian streaming services arriving in February 2022. These four fright flicks should provide Aussie horror fans with all the blood-curdling screams they can handle.

Top 4 horror movies to watch this month

A Quiet Place: Part II (2021)

Playing a lot like the excellent first film, only dumber, A Quiet Place: Part II still manages to generate a fair amount of stomach-twisting tension in its stretches of absolute silence. After an impressive opening flashback sequence, A Quiet Place: Part II picks up directly where its predecessor left off. With their previous home now compromised, Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her three children set off to find a new sanctuary. Along the way, they team up with Emmett (Cillian Murphy), whose family was killed during initial alien attack on their town. What follows is a series of events and decisions which defy all Earthly logic, but it seems we've come to expect that kind of thing from horror sequels.

Streaming on Binge from 11/02/2022

They Live in the Grey (2022)

Horror-centric streaming service Shudder has a pair of original horror movies landing this month, starting with They Live in the Grey, a supernatural fright flick which sees young social worker Claire (Michelle Krusiec) investigate a child abuse case only to discover that the family is actually being terrorised by a malevolent entity. Now, Claire must use her latent clairvoyance abilities (Get it? Her name is Claire!) to save this child and her family before it's too late. Written and directed by The Vang Brothers (Bedevilled), They Live in the Grey promises to be a dark and atmospheric film with more than a few jump scares.

Streaming on Shudder from 17/02/2022

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

It's well known among horror fans that trying to find any sort of chronology within the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise's numerous entries is indeed an act of futility. Arriving next month as a Netflix Original movie is the latest entry in the Leatherface saga to consider itself a direct sequel to the 1974 original film (joining 1986's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 and 2013's Texas Chainsaw 3D), simply dubbed Texas Chainsaw Massacre. This time, Leatherface will return after nearly 50 years of hiding to terrorise a new group of kids, and original final girl Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré, taking over for the late Marilyn Burns) will also be along for the ride. Produced by Fede Alvarez, director of Don't Breathe and the Evil Dead remake, Texas Chainsaw Massacre has at least some chance of lifting this hit-or-miss franchise's batting average. For now, we remain hopeful that 'Old Man Leatherface' will deliver some decent scares.

Streaming on Netflix from 18/02/2022

Hellbender (2022)

Next up from Shudder is Hellbender, the sixth feature film from the Adams family (not to be confused with The Addams Family), a prolific group that writes, directs and stars in their own films. Hellbender sees a 16-year-old girl named Izzy (Zelda Adams) discover her family's ties to witchcraft after wandering away from her isolated mountaintop home, which she shares with her spooky mother (Toby Poser, who co-writes and co-directs alongside Zelda and her father, John Adams, who also stars). Having already debuted at a number of festivals, word-of-mouth buzz has been strong around this scary family effort.

Streaming on Shudder from 24/02/2022