Today only: Amazon discounts the DJI Mavic Mini by 20%

Ever wondered how photographers get those amazing aerial shots? Those great wide angle photos you see all over social media are thanks to drones – a hot product in the photography industry.

If you’re wanting to explore your creative side and are looking for an excuse to venture into the great outdoors, the DJI Mavic Mini is just what you need and luckily, it’s currently discounted by a solid 20%.

The DJI Mavic Mini is perfect for those wanting to pursue an artistic hobby (that could possibly turn out to be something more) as this smart and compact drone is extremely easy to use – especially compared to its more powerful siblings such as the Mavic Air 2 and Phantom series from DJI.

Weighing only 249g, this lightweight and portable drone does not need to be registered with aviation authorities, meaning that the sky is literally the limit when it comes to this fun-time device.

Onboard the Mavic Mini, you’ll find a 2.7k image quality camera that can take stellar shots thanks to its great stability. Additionally, the camera is capable of capturing 12MP stills as well and has a manual mode option.

You can also keep the shutter open for up to four seconds, and take ISO sensitivity up to ISO 3200. The drone does struggle a little in low light, but when the lighting conditions are good, your images will pop with colour and detail.

With all this and more, it’s not hard to see why we rated the DJI Mavic Mini 5 out of 5 in our review – a top-notch drone for a bargain price.

You can secure yours today through Amazon’s online store and it will only set you back AU$479. This offer ends at 11:59pm AEDT tonight (June 15), so take advantage of this amazing deal that will bring plenty of opportunities to have fun.