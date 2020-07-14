The PS5 could be one of the heaviest consoles of all time

All signs point to the PS5 being a gargantuan-sized console, but now it looks like it could also be one of the heaviest Sony has ever made.

We’ve already seen educated guesses of just how big the PlayStation 5 could be based on its disc drive slot, and now it seems like its weight will match its imposing dimensions.

An eagle-eyed user on Reddit spotted an Amazon Germany listing that claims the PS5 weighs in at a hefty 10.54 pounds, which is 4.78 kg. That might not sound like much, but it's considerably heavier than Sony's previous models – bar one.

If you've ever had the displeasure of lifting an original PlayStation 3, the good news is that the PS5 is slightly lighter than Sony’s 2006 console. The PS3 weighed a whopping 11 pounds (5 kg), making it 0.46 lbs heavier than Sony’s latest and greatest machine. The PS4, meanwhile, tips the scales at a rather svelte 6.17 pounds (2.8 kg), while the PS4 Pro records a healthy weight of 7.3 pounds (3.3 kg).

How does it stack up against other devices, though? Well, the Xbox One X, which feels noticeably dense when lifted, is 8.4 pounds (3.81kg) in comparison, while the original Xbox One is surprisingly light at only 7 lbs (3.2 kg).

The Xbox Series X also undercuts the PS5, with the console reported to weigh 9.81 pounds (4.45 kg).

Weight watchers

Nintendo are the clear winners in keeping their consoles trim, however. The Nintendo Switch with Joy-Con controllers attached weighs a feathery-light 0.88 pounds (0.4 kg), and the Nintendo GameCube was only 5.3 pounds (2.4 kg) and included an awesome little carrying handle so you could use it as a handbag at the weekends.

Interestingly, the Amazon Germany listing gives the same weight to both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, which simply can’t be true considering the PS5 Digital Edition is missing the HD 4K Blu-Ray drive. Does that mean the PS5 won’t be a beefy boy, then? We’ll have to weight and see. (Sorry.)