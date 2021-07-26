The Good Guys 12-hour sale knocks 15% off a huge range, runs 6pm-6am tonight

If you’ve been holding out on a big-ticket tech item, tonight might be the time to buy. Starting at 6pm tonight (July 26), The Good Guys' 12-hour sale discounts a big range of products by 15% with the use a specific code.
Running until 6am AEST on Tuesday, July 27, you’ll be able to find TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances and much more at 15% off – all you need to do is enter the code HOME15 or EVENING15 at checkout to nab the discount.
While 15% may not seem like very much on premium products like the big-screen TVs, it's quite a significant saving. For example, you can easily save AU$359 on this 65-inch LG Nano86 4K telly.
Not in the market for TVs? The Good Guys are also knocking 15% off computers and vacuum cleaners too!
Anyone updating their kitchen can also take advantage of this sale and get a new fridge, dishwasher or oven with the same 15% off checkout code.
In the lead up to the sale though, we noticed that some popular products such as the Chromecast with Google TV were no longer available on The Good Guys’ online store, so don’t expect to find everything you want at 15% off.
We've checkout the tellies in this flash sale for ourselves and have picked out some of our favourites below:
- LG C1 65-inch OLED TV | our favourite 4K telly is now
AU$3,695AU$2,970.75 with HOME15
- LG C1 48-inch OLED TV | a smaller size for
AU$2,395AU$2,035.75 with HOME15
- LG C1 77-inch OLED TV | go big for
AU$6,995AU$5,945.75 with HOME15
- Sony A8H 65-inch OLED TV | our #3 pick of the best tellies in Australia is now
AU$3,495AU$2,969.90 with HOME15
- Sony A8H 55-inch OLED TV | go middle ground for
AU$2,795AU$2,375.75 with HOME15
- LG G1 55-inch OLED TV | get the next-gen Evo OLED panel for
AU$3,495AU$2,970.75 with EVENING15
- LG BX 55-inch OLED TV | insane price on a 2020 model, now
AU$1,995AU$1,695.75 with HOME15
- LG BX 65-inch OLED TV | bigger panel of the 2020 model for
AU$2,995AU$2,545.75 with HOME15
If you really need a caffeine fix while in lockdown, you can save a decent chunk of change on some excellent coffee machines too.
- Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg capsule machine |
AU$299AU$254.15
- Nespresso Vertuo Next bundle | one of our fave machine for
AU$259AU$220.15
- Breville The Oracle semi-automatic machine | another one of our favourites for
AU$3,499AU$2,974.15
Don't let lockdown get you down – you can impress the family with a great barbie that won't take up a lot of space or without having to spend top dollar.
- Weber Baby Q LPG BBQ |
AU$339AU$288.15
- Weber Family Q Titanium LPG BBQ |
AU$789AU$670.65