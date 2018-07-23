The best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus plans and prices in Australia compared

UPDATE: Telstra and Vodafone are no longer offering the S8 Plus in contract plans, but there are some excellent deals on plans from Optus and Woolworths Mobile below.

If you want to get in on the cutting edge S8 action but were thinking you wanted to make better use of that gorgeous Infinity Display, then the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is gonna be the phone for you. We've collected a bunch of Australian plans that'll get you the best phone on the market without having to sell your house, but if you're after the UK or US page, you can check out the best Galaxy S8 Plus deals in the UK or the best cheap Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals in the US.

If Samsung's Galaxy series is what you're after, but maybe you'd like a little more screen real estate, and maybe a stylus, then check out the best plans and pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

On this page we've collected all the best plans currently going for the Samsung Galaxy S8 flagship, whether you're chasing the most data, best budget offering, or just the plan with the best overall value. We'll also take a look at each of the networks and pick the best plan that each offers.

If you already have your hands on a plan, check out the prices for a Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at our sister site Getprice.

The best Galaxy S8 Plus plans

Best budget option – Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus | 6GB data | 200 international SMS | $71.62 pm Woolworths Mobile has a great deal going on the S8 Plus at the moment, offering up 6GB of data and 200 international SMS for under $72 a month. This is the cheapest way you're gonna get the handset on a plan, and it also happens to be on the Telstra network and offers more data than some more expensive plans. Total cost over 24 months is $1,718.88

Best overall value – Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus | 25GB data | Unlimited international calls | $85 pm This really is the Goldilocks of plans, and Optus is offering it at an excellent price – $85 a month. Grab the S8 Plus along with 25GB of data, unlimited international calls, and all the extras that Optus usually offers, such as Optus Sport, music streaming and National Geographic. Total cost over 24 months is $2,040

