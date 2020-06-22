The Apple Watch 5 is just AU$399 in this epic eBay deal

eBay's Plus Month has just over a week to go before it ends, but there's still a bunch of ace daily deals to come before next Tuesday. Today's offering in particular is a ripper, with the online marketplace offering up the Apple Watch 5 for a tiny AU$399, discounting the popular smartwatch by AU$250, or an incredible 38% off!

There's a total of 500 units up for grabs in the Plus-exclusive deal, which unlock in batches of 100 at 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

Whilst Apple’s latest smartwatch isn’t all that different from the previous model in terms of design, its main change is that it comes with an always-on display for the first time. This means you don’t have to stimulate the watch to show your stats as they’re always displayed on a dimly lit screen.

Along with the usual fitness features you would expect from an Apple Watch, the new model boasts some additional top-of-the-range tracking modes, including an ECG monitor, GPS tracking, impressive heart rate monitoring and more. If you're looking for the very best Apple Watch, this is it!

As we mentioned earlier, this bargain price is only available for 500 units in total, which unlock throughout the day, and you need to be an eBay Plus subscriber to access the discount – if you’re not already a member, signing up is easy and includes a 30-day free trial, so can even just use the latter to score this fantastic smartwatch.

If the Watch is sold-out when you visit the store don't fret, as new units will be dropped at 12pm, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm – make sure to use the code PJT91 at checkout to receive your full discount.