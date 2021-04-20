Telstra’s slashing AU$300 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

After discounting the iPhone 12 last week, Telstra is back with another seven-day flash sale, and this time, it’s slashing up to AU$300 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 range.

The AU$300 discount applies to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – the most premium, and our personal favourite here at TechRadar. For the rest of the range, the S21 Plus has seen a AU$250 price drop, while the standard S21 is now discounted by AU$200.

The seven-day flash sale makes Telstra one of the cheapest places to buy the S21 handsets – just be sure to take advantage before the offer ends on Monday, April 26.

You’re able to buy the phone outright or pay if off over 12 or 24 months, though to be eligible for the offer, you’ll need to pair it with a plan. Telstra’s plans come with a minimum term of one-month though, so in theory, you should be able to buy outright and switch providers after one month if you choose to.

With the cheapest Telstra plan coming in at AU$55 a month for 40GB of data, the lowest you’ll pay for the Samsung S21 is AU$1,103, which is still one of the cheapest offers currently available.

If you are looking to set yourself up with a Telstra plan, there is also a ripper deal available to coincide with the smartphone discounts. Telstra’s Extra Large data plan, which comes with a whopping 180GB of data, has been cut down to just AU$65 a month.

The discount applies for your first 12 months with Telstra, after which it will go back to its standard pricing of AU$115 a month. It’s a fairly competitive plan in comparison to what’s on offer from Optus and Vodafone (though Vodafone has Telstra’s plan beat by offering 500GB of data for AU$60 a month).

Telstra’s mobile plans can be quite costly, but one of its biggest perks is coming with access to the telco giant’s growing 5G network (on Medium and above plans). Telstra says it now reaches 50% of the Australian population, and aims to reach 75% of the country by June 2021.