Telstra's selling the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for less than the 128GB model

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the Galaxy S10 Plus has seen a few price drops at certain places, but we think it's still one of the best phones available on the Australian market right now.

Telstra's latest offer is certainly the best we've seen on this killer handset so far, and thanks to the telco's new contract system, you can sign up to a month-to-month plan and leave any time you want – you'll just have to pay the remaining cost of the handset itself.

While stocks last, Telstra is taking AU$432 off the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, bringing it down to AU$1,488, which is even less than the cost of the 128GB model of the handset (worth AU$1,512).

Now that Telstra has both two- and three-year plan options, this works out to an AU$18 saving when on a 24-month repayment plan, or AU$12 per month when paying it off over 36 months instead.

On top of this, until November 25, you'll get a bonus pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds (valued at AU$249) when you sign up for any Telstra plan with this 512GB Galaxy S10 Plus handset. You'll need to visit the registration page on Samsung's site to redeem your offer for the Galaxy Buds, though.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB – 24 month

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB – 36 month