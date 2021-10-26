Telstra’s NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans are down to just one dollar

Telstra’s NBN plans are some of the most expensive in the market, but if you’re keen to get onboard, the telco has just announced new discounts that make them some of the cheapest – at least for the first month.

You can now sign up to Telstra’s NBN 50 plan for just one dollar for your first month, after which it will bump up to its standard pricing of AU$95 each billing.

If you want faster speed, Telstra’s NBN 100 plan is also down to one dollar, again for just the first month, before it reverts back to its usual cost of AU$110 a month.

It’s important to note that if you decide to leave Telstra after the first month, you’ll need to pay more than just one dollar for the plan. You’ll also need to pay out the cost of the modem, so you’ll need to shell out AU$217 in total if you leave after the discounted month.

Telstra’s first-month offer has also significantly reduced its fastest NBN plans. You can get Telstra’s NBN 250 plan for AU$31 for your first month, before it increases to AU$140, or Telstra’s NBN 1000 plan for AU$71 for your first month, which jumps up to AU$180 ongoing.

All told, you could save up to AU$109 with Telstra’s new offer. While it’s not the biggest discount we’ve seen from the provider, it’s worth taking advantage of if you’re considering making the switch.

Telstra’s NBN plans are highly regarded as well. It’s consistently performed well in the Australian consumer watchdog’s broadband reports, and it maxes out the typical evening speed on all but one of its tiers – that being the NBN 1000 tier, where it quotes a typical evening speed of 700Mbps, still higher than any other telco.

If you want to sign up to Telstra’s NBN 50 or NBN 100 plan for just one dollar, you’ve got plenty of time to do so, as this offer ends on January 10, 2022.