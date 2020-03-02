Telstra's knocking AU$120 off some of its SIM plans

During the month of March, Telstra is offering a AU$120 discount on select BYO phone plans when new customers switch to a month-to-month mobile deal.

If you bring your own smartphone over to the Telstra network and sign up for a SIM-only plan of AU$60 or above before March 30, you’ll get AU$10 off for your first 12 months – saving you AU$120 over the year.

The Medium plan is the cheapest option where this offer is available – it’s usually AU$60 per month, but now for just AU$50 each month you’ll get 60GB of data and unlimited national talk and text.

No need to worry if you happen to use up all your data in a month either, as there’s no excess charges, just a speed cap of 1.5Mbps.

If you go with the Medium plan, you’ll also get free trial access to their 5G network until June 30, 2020, provided you’re bringing a 5G compatible phone over to the telco.

If you decide to stick with it after the trial period ends, it’s AU$15 per month to opt-in to the 5G network, but if you’ve gone with a Large or Extra Large data plan, access is included for as long as you stay on the plan.

The Telstra SIM-only plans also include data-free sports streaming of AFL, NRL, the Hyundai A-League and more.

These BYO phone deals are only available to new customers, or existing Telstra customers who are looking to add a second device. They have no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel any time.

If you don’t have a handset to bring over to Telstra, you do have the option of signing up for a handset payment plan, which you can opt to pay for over 24 or 36 months.

