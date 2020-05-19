Telstra is slashing AU$10 off all SIM-only plans in this ace Click Frenzy deal

The online shopping sale event that is Click Frenzy has again come to our screens, and this time around, it’s brought a bunch of killer deals on SIM-only plans from Telstra.
Australia's favourite telco is knocking AU$10 off all of its BYO mobile plans, which means you can get yourself 60GB of data for just AU$50 a month with Telstra.
The cheapest available option is the Small plan, which will net you 30GB of data for as little as AU$40 each month. The Medium plan likely offers the best value for money, giving you 60GB for AU$50 month-to-month.
- The best SIM-only plans in Australia
- The best Telstra mobile plans
- Want more of the best Click Frenzy deals? Check out our roundup
For those data-hungry users who need more to play with, the Large plan now gets you 100GB of data for the discounted price of AU$70, while the Extra Large plan offers a massive 150GB for AU$90 each time.
No matter which SIM-only deal you go with, you’ll be pocketing AU$120 worth of savings over the course of the year.
Each of Telstra’s BYO phone deals come with unlimited standard national calls and texts, and have no lock-in contract, so you’re free to leave the network any time without facing fees.
SIM-only | 30GB | No lock-in contract | AU$40 per month
For bargain hunters looking for a SIM-only plan on one of Australia’s best networks, you don’t want to pass up this deal from Telstra. The telco is offering 30GB month-to-month for just AU$40 with no lock-in contract. You’ll also get free trial access to Telstra’s 5G network, though you’ll need a compatible device to try it out. All of Telstra’s BYO mobile plans include data-free streaming of Apple Music as well. Offer ends May 26.View Deal
SIM-only | 60GB | No lock-in contract | AU$50 per month
For the best bang for your buck, we'd recommend the 60GB data plan. Usually AU$60 a month, Aussie’s can now score themselves plenty of data and free trial access of Telstra’s 5G network for just AU$50 each month. Data-free streaming of Apple Music is also included, though you’ll need to pay for the subscription itself. This Click Frenzy deal ends on May 26.View Deal
SIM-only | 100GB | No lock-in contract | AU$70 per month
Data heavy plans just got a whole lot more affordable with the Telstra network. With AU$10 knocked off every month, you can now score yourself 100GB of data for a more affordable AU$70 each time. Unlike the offers above, this plan has 5G network access always included, even once the trial finishes, plus data free streaming of Apple Music if you’re subscribed to the service. Snap it up before the offer ends on May 26.View Deal