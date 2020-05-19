Telstra is slashing AU$10 off all SIM-only plans in this ace Click Frenzy deal

The online shopping sale event that is Click Frenzy has again come to our screens, and this time around, it’s brought a bunch of killer deals on SIM-only plans from Telstra.

Australia's favourite telco is knocking AU$10 off all of its BYO mobile plans, which means you can get yourself 60GB of data for just AU$50 a month with Telstra.

The cheapest available option is the Small plan, which will net you 30GB of data for as little as AU$40 each month. The Medium plan likely offers the best value for money, giving you 60GB for AU$50 month-to-month.

For those data-hungry users who need more to play with, the Large plan now gets you 100GB of data for the discounted price of AU$70, while the Extra Large plan offers a massive 150GB for AU$90 each time.

No matter which SIM-only deal you go with, you’ll be pocketing AU$120 worth of savings over the course of the year.

Each of Telstra’s BYO phone deals come with unlimited standard national calls and texts, and have no lock-in contract, so you’re free to leave the network any time without facing fees.

