Telstra TV is living the stream in 75,000 Aussie homes

It appears that Telstra’s gamble to drop the Telstra T-Box and replace it with the Telstra TV has paid off, with the telco claiming that its streaming box is now in 75,000 homes around Australia.

As reported by Mumbrella, a half-year tally by ASX placed the number of units sold at 43,000, though Telstra later made clear that this figure was only showing sales up until December 31.

The Telstra TV offers access to all of Australia’s major SVOD platforms, including Netflix, Stan and Presto, and with the recent addition of ABC iview, all of its TV catch-up services, too.

Still, with the new Chromecast having launched yesterday, Telstra will have its work cut out for it in order to maintain its current Telstra TV momentum.