Kogan purrs out new Geelong Cats branded TV

You can't be a sports fan unless you plan to watch your team on the TV from time to time. And it turns out you're not a real fan unless you own a TV with your team's badge on the front.

Following the successful launch of a 42-inch Collingwood television last year, Kogan has announced that fans of the AFL's Geelong Cats team can also get their hands on a TV with the club's logo on it.

This time around, Kogan is offering a 32-inch screen for Cats fans, complete with a dedicated Geelong Cats remote control and start screen.

Getting Catty

For $249, the TV is exceptionally affordable for fans of the Geelong club, although it does only offer a 720p picture. To make up for that limitation, the screen has three HDMI inputs, USB input and a PVR functionality that allows you to record up to a terabyte of TV on an external drive.

But considering The Collingwood TV not only came as a 42-inch model, but also included a Collingwood bonus of a club polo, cap and scarf for members and a Magpie Insiders membership for non-members, Geelong fans may feel like they've being short changed by the television.

The television is available for pre-order now, with shipping expected to happen in the middle of July.