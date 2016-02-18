The best Chromecast apps for Google's streaming stick

Whether you own the old Chromecast (2013) or the all-new Chromecast, Google's pint-sized streaming stick is a godsend for non-smart TV owners. And, at $59 for the new model, it's the perfect addition to any streaming centre currently devoid of a set-top box or gaming console.

After two years of near-universally acclaimed existence, Google's little streaming stick continues to impress, and counting more apps at its disposal than ever before. To that end, the iTunes and Google Play Stores have acquired hundreds of Chromecast-compatible apps worthy of your attention.

Read more: Google Stadia Controller

The flip side of all this choice is that, sorting out the worthwhile apps is like watching the new Fantastic Four movie: tedious.

That's why we've put together a list of the best Chromecast-compatible apps that are sure to turn your minor investment into a major component of your home entertainment centre.