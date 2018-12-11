TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Ashampoo Photo Recovery free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.

Peek behind door number 11 on our free downloads advent calendar to find Ashampoo Photo Recovery – your savior if you ever accidentally delete a photo or struggle with a faulty memory card.

Text documents can be re-written and music can be re-downloaded, but your photos are impossible to replace – but don't panic. If they're ever lost (due to accidental deletion or a hardware failure), Ashampoo Photo Recovery Free may be able to restore them.

Ashampoo Photo Recovery Free can find deleted images on your hard drive, USB drives, SD cards or your phone, and there's no specialist knowledge required.

You can search for certain file types to speed things up, and there are convenient presets available to narrow the search.

Bear in mind that if you've deleted a file from your PC, installing new software risks overwriting it before it can be restored. Install Ashampoo Photo Recovery now, and be prepared to act the moment something goes wrong.

