Microsoft is paying Windows XP users to jump ship

The end of support for Windows XP is drawing ever closer, and Microsoft is sparing no expense making sure users move out of the outdated platform.

In the company's latest move, it's now offering Windows XP users $50 (about £30, AU$55) in credit towards any Windows 8 tablet, laptop or all-in-one desktop at the Microsoft Store.

Alongside the gift card, Microsoft is also giving away 90 days of premium support for no extra charge to help customers make the transition. The service includes 24/7 phone and chat support to help with getting set up on a new PC.

Finally, the Redmond firm is extending a free data transfer service through Laplink. The data migration service will help users move over everything on their hard drives to a new machine, including photos, videos, music and other files for free.

The offer is only valid from now to April 30, so act quickly.

But 50 big ones can ease the pain

The sun is setting on XP

Microsoft has slowly been bringing down the curtain on Windows XP. Along with a final patch coming April 8, Security Essentials on the old operating system will no longer be supported.

After losing the built-in firewall and security suite, the company has promised to continue providing anti-malware support through July 2015.

Third-party vendors have promised to continue protecting Windows XP with their own anti-malware solutions. However, without any more official security patches coming from Microsoft, it's clear the sun is setting on the old OS.