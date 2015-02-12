Samsung pours a tall glass of Milk Music on Australians

Samsung refuses to give up in the competitive music streaming market. Just months after it finally gave up the battle for its Samsung Music Hub, the Korean giant is back in Australia with the launch of its Milk Music streaming service.

The digital radio streaming service – more akin to Pandora than Spotify – offers genre-based streaming for Galaxy device users, with over 150 different stations available to choose from.

Users can fine-tune each of the stations to mix up older and newer songs, as well more and less popular tracks. Preferences can be synced across devices, so long as you log in with your Samsung account.

A galaxy of sound

In typical Samsung fashion, Milk Music is only available for users of certain Samsung devices. If you want to use the app, you'll need to own a Galaxy S3, Galaxy S4, Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note II, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Note Edge, Galaxy Tab 4, Galaxy Tab S, Galaxy Note Pro, Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014 edition) or the Galaxy Gear S.

The app is free to download from the Google Play or Samsung App Store, although you will get ads during playback.

There doesn't appear to be a paid option to turn that off. There's also no indication on the music selection, and whether the app has a radio license like Pandora that gives it access to everything, or individual deals with record labels like Spotify.