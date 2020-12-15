Snap up Vodafone's ripper 50GB SIM-only plan for just AU$35

We’ve previously highlighted the ace SIM-only plans that Vodafone has going at the moment, but now you have less than a week to take advantage of the telco’s 50GB data for just AU$35p/m deal.

Vodafone has upped the data on its budget Lite plan, from 10GB to a massive 50GB each month, and you’ll get that bonus data for as long as you stay on the plan.

It’s also cut the price of the plan, so you’ll pay AU$35 each billing cycle for the first year, before it increases to the standard AU$40 each month.

That’ll save you AU$60 over your first year with Vodafone, and because all of the provider’s mobile plans come with no lock-in contract, you’re free to leave before the price jump without facing any fees.

In comparison to the other major telcos, you can’t beat this deal for an affordable, low-data plan. Optus offers 10GB of data for AU$39p/m, while Telstra’s budget plan gets you 40GB for AU$55p/m.

The budget offering isn’t the only plan that’s discounted though, the higher data Vodafone options that still remain competitive are 60GB for AU$40 a month, 100GB for AU$45 a month or 200GB each month for AU$55. Though Vodafone can’t beat Optus’ insane 500GB for AU$65p/m deal.

All of Vodafone’s plans come with access to the telco’s 5G network, which is still in the very early stages of rolling out. If you're thinking of pairing the deal with a 5G-ready handset, check out a list of the provider’s 5G coverage sites.

To sweeten the deal, Vodafone is also throwing in three months of Amazon Prime for free with all its plans, which usually costs AU$6.99p/m.

If you want to grab this excellent deal, you’ll have to hurry, as the offer ends on December 21.