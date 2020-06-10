Smash your fitness goals, not your wallet with AU$88 off the Fitbit Versa 2

They say a summer body is made in winter, so now is the time to up your game and get back into it with the Fitbit Versa 2, now discounted by a solid 27%.

With this nifty smart watch you can gain insights about your body, such as your heart rate and the amount of calories you burn throughout the day – perfect for keeping you on track.

This model has additional features over the Fitbit Versa Lite and comes with an always-on display mode, Amazon Alexa support, on-screen workouts and the ability to control your Spotify app.

You can also store and play up to 300 songs on your wrist – an added bonus that will let you exercise freely without having to carry around your phone.

The Versa 2 will keep you connected with on-screen message notifications and the ability to answer phone calls and send quick replies (Android only).

Additional apps, such as calendar and weather, are only a tap away. Also built-in is an NFC chip so you can store your credit cards to easily purchase your morning coffee with just a tap of your watch.

If the Fitbit Versa 2 sounds like the smartwatch for you, you can grab yours today through the Amazon store for only AU$242.40 – saving you a huge AU$87.55. The Fitbit Versa is also available at the discounted price in Stone/Mist Grey and Petal/Copper Rose.