Secretlab's excellent Omega gaming chair is massively discounted

Governments around the world are asking everyone to stay indoors to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, and Australia is no different. With lockdown laws in place, and many of us now either working from home, or having more time on our hands indoors, we find ourselves in need of a good home office setup or a more comfortable gaming arena.

Secretlab, the maker behind our favourite gaming chair, is helping with a stay-at-home sale.

You can score up to AU$150 off selected gaming chairs from the 2018 Series, which includes one of our top recommendations, the Secretlab Omega. It’s a chair that’s got numerous customisation options and sturdy construction with premium materials.

There are plenty of adjustable tweaks you can make to get this chair feeling just right, from the angle of the backrest to the position of the armrests, and almost every conceivable adjustment in between.

You can tailor the look of your chair with a number of upholstery options to choose from at checkout, including pleather (polyurethane leather), fabric and genuine leather, though the price will vary depending on which you opt for.

To truly save a packet, Secretlab’s 2018 collection is seeing the biggest price drop. The genuine leather options have the deepest discount and are now down to AU$849, while the pleather choices are available for as low as AU$434.

While it’s not as big a discount as mentioned above, Secretlab’s 2020 version of the Titan is AU$30 off, bringing the pleather option down to AU$569 – nothing to be sniffed at for a choice gaming chair. Alternatively, you can go for another one of our top picks from the 2020 range – the Secretlab Omega in pleather for AU$519.

You’ll need to hurry if you want to spend the coming weeks in comfort, as this sale ends on April 2. Check out savings on the full 2020 range or the 2018 range from Secretlab.

Secretlab Omega 2018 | from AU$434 (RRP from AU$499; save up to AU$150) The Secretlab Omega features incredibly plush neck and lumbar pillows made of memory foam, all without sacrificing its sleek and sophisticated look. If that sounds like the perfect addition to your gaming or home office setup, head directly to Secretlab before April 2 to get it for less, two-year warranty included. Discounts are automatically included at checkout after you’ve chosen your customisation options, and include AU$65 off the pleather and fabric options, or AU$150 off the genuine leather options.View Deal