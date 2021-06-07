Secretlab gaming chair EOFY sale knocks up to AU$150 off

The maker behind our favourite gaming chair has launched its EOFY sale, so now you can get the best seat in the house for less.

Secretlab has cut the price on its super-comfortable seats from the 2020 series, including our number-one pick, the Secretlab Titan gaming chair. These premium seats don’t usually come cheap, but if you’re a gamer looking to upgrade, or you just want to be comfortable working from home, these come highly recommended from the TechRadar team.

The Secretlab Titan is now available from AU$564 for the PU leather option, which is AU$35 less than its usual price of AU$599. The SoftWeave fabric model is also AU$35 off, starting at AU$614 each.

If you want to move up to a luxe leather seat, Secretlab’s Titan Napa chairs have seen the biggest price cut, and are now available from AU$1,049, saving you up to AU$150.

The Titan chairs are built with taller, broader gamers in mind, with a large seat offering plenty of room. They have sturdy construction with premium materials, and there are plenty of customisation options too.

If you’d like to spend a little less on a new gaming chair, then you could consider the Secretlab Omega, which is also on sale and rates well on our list of the best gaming chairs available.

The Secretlab Omega can be snapped up from AU$514 if you go for the PU leather model, or AU$564 for the SoftWeave fabric finish – both are discounted by AU$35. Again, if you go all out with Secretlab’s leather version, you’ll pay AU$949, which is AU$150 off.

The main difference between the Titan and the Omega chairs is that the Omega has a slightly smaller seat, but it should still suit most people just fine (Secretlab recommends being under 110kg, and under 180cm tall). The Omega also comes with a memory foam head pillow and a memory foam lumbar pillow, while the Titan only comes with a head pillow.