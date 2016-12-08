Score a Christmas bargain with Kogan’s new random hourly deals

Effective immediately, online retailer Kogan will be presenting a random, massively discounted deal every single hour of every day.

How random will the deals be? According to Kogan’s press release, Not even the company’s CEO has any idea of which items will get discounted next, though you can expect to see discounts across tech brands such as Apple, Samsung, LG, Nikon and more.

Though Kogan has conveniently launched its hourly deals in time for Christmas, the bargains won’t stop once the holiday season is over – Kogan will keep on providing new discounts every hour going forward. That’s 24 new deals a day, 365 days a year.

The hourly deals, which come complete with a countdown timer letting customers know when they will expire, will rotate through thousands of products from a number of different categories.

So, if you’re looking for Christmas gift ideas but have no idea of what to buy, it might be a good idea to keep an eye on Kogan’s site each hour to see which deal is being offered at any given time.