Score 20% off over a million items in eBay Australia's massive mid-season sale

A massive mid-season sale has just kicked off on eBay Australia, with over a million products discounted by 20%. Of course, unless you already have some idea as to what you want, trying to dig through that many offers will likely get a little overwhelming.

For those who don’t know where to start looking, we’ve therefore handpicked some of the hottest deals on tech including headphones, fitness wearables and smart home devices.

This limited time offer is available only until March 26. If you’re keen on checking out the entire range of marked down products, just head to eBay and take a look.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$493.20 (Listed price AU$599; save AU$105.80) Bose brings their best-in-class noise cancellation tech to this very sleek-looking set of over-ear headphones. These cans go a step further with their noise-cancelling capabilities, as not only do they block out ambient noise for you, but also cuts environmental sounds when you’re on a call, so the person you’re speaking with can hear you clearly. This discount is available on the black, silver and soapstone colour options until March 26 from Sydney Mobiles' eBay store – just use the code PMID20 at checkout.View Deal

Xiaomi Roborock S6 robot vacuum | AU$799.20 (Listed price AU$999; save AU$199.80) Need someone, or something, to do the dirty work for you? This little beauty has some impressive power – it promises to suck up dirt from your rugs and then get on with mopping your hard floors. There’s smart navigation onboard too, which you can use to divide your home up into designated rooms so the S6 knows where you want it to go. Available from Roborock's eBay store, use the code PMID20 to get a 20% discount off the listing price, but only until March 26.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) | AU$465.60 (Listed price AU$582; save AU$116.40) With the launch of the Apple Watch 5, the tech giant has discontinued the Apple Watch Series 4 – though stock is still available at most retailers, often for cheaper than its launch price. However, it’s still a superb smartwatch, being the first in the series to get a serious redesign. That included a larger display, a louder speaker and a more lightweight feel on the wrist. This iteration saw Apple pivot towards a more health-focused wearable, so you’ll get the benefit of fitness-tracking must-haves when using the latest WatchOS. Score the Apple Watch 4 for less on Sydney Mobiles' eBay store when you use the code PMID20 at checkout before March 26. Please note Sydney Mobiles' list the product as opened, never used.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 3 | AU$132.80 (Listed price AU$166; save AU$33.20) The Fitbit Charge 3 is one of the best, affordable fitness wearables you can get today. It automatically tracks your heart rate, steps and sleep, and you can even take it for a dip, as the Charge 3 is water-resistant for up to 50m. The discount is available on the black colour option or the lovely blue grey/rose gold colour variant from Sydney Mobiles' eBay store until March 26 – just use the code PMID20 at checkout.View Deal

Google Nest Hub | AU$177.60 (Listed price AU$222; save AU$44.40) Love Google Assistant? Bring it front and centre with the Google Nest Hub. It’s a smart home hub that can control all your compatible smart gadgets with just a simple voice command. And with Google Assistant onboard, you’ll be able to get answers for almost anything that’s on your mind. The Google Nest Hub is also integrated with YouTube, so you can play music on demand, or use the screen to follow along with a recipe as you cook. Only available in the aqua colour variant from Sydney Mobiles' eBay store, use the code PMID20 at checkout to get 20% off the listed price before March 26.View Deal

Stores offering the 20% discount

Sydney Mobile Store

Sydney Mobile Store is a local retailer that offers mobile phones, smartwatches, headphone gear and other tech at competitive prices. For this mid-season sale, there’s 20% off storewide, so check it out if you’re looking for something other than what we’ve listed above.

There is also a range of other retailers participating in this sale, including Cotton On, Toys’R’Us, The Body Shop, Wittner and Heritage Brands.