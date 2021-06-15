Save the date: the 2021 Australian PC Awards air June 23, 24 and 25!

PC fans, make a note in your calendars: it’s coming!

This year, the Australian PC Awards ceremony is going digital, with the first-ever streaming edition of Future Australia's long-running PC awards show!

Watch the show on June 23rd, 24th and 25th, from 7:30PM AEDT.

Tune in here each night as the winners are unveiled live.

The APCAs recognise the very best in PC gear as voted on by the teams at TechRadar, APC, TechLife, PC PowerPlay and T3.

Across three nights and covering 26 PC categories, you’ll be informed and entertained as the team discusses the state of play across all the key segments of the PC scene, and hands out awards to the gear and companies that did it better than the rest.

And did we mention there's over AU$15,000 in prizes to be won, too?

YOU CAN WIN BIG!

By tuning in you can enter the rather spectacular competition we’re running, with an astounding $15,254 worth of amazing PC gear to be won! Check back for all the exciting prize details and how to enter.

Here's what's up for grabs - you don't want to miss this chance to win:

Aorus 15G YC laptop worth AU$3,499

Gigabyte Aero 15 XC laptop worth AU$3,099

Gigabyte Aero 17 KC laptop worth AU$2,999

Thermaltake Citadel Gaming System PC worth AU$2,399

AMD Ryzen 3600 CPU worth AU$289

AMD Radeon 6700XT graphics card worth AU$749

Corsair K70 TKL keyboard worth AU$299

Corsair Sabre Pro RGB mouse worth AU$99

Aten UC3022 CamLive Pro Dual HDMI to USB-C UVC Video Capture worth AU$679

MSI CH130X Gaming Chair worth AU$399

MSI Sekira 100R Case worth AU$219

MSI Vigor GK50 Elite Keyboard worth AU$119

MSI GM41 Wireless Gaming Mouse worth AU$78

Corsair K70 TKL keyboard worth AU$299

Corsair Sabre Pro RGB mouse worth AU$99

HOW TO WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN PC AWARDS

Each episode goes live at 7:30pm AEDT at www.australianpcawards.com.au

EPISODE 1 – Wednesday June 23 @ 7:30PM AEDT

MOTHERBOARDS

Best Motherboard Maker

Best Value Motherboard

Best Premium Motherboard

GRAPHICS CARD

Best Graphics Card Maker

Best Value Graphics Card

Best Premium Graphics Card

EPISODE 2 – Thursday June 24 @ 7:30PM AEDT

CPU

Best Value CPU

Best Premium CPU

STORAGE

Best Internal Storage Maker

Best External Storage Maker

Best SOHO or Home NAS

SYSTEMS

Best Value Laptop or 2-in-1

Best Premium Laptop or 2-in-1

Best Gaming Laptop

Best Desktop PC Maker

EPISODE 3 – Thursday June 25 @ 7:30PM AEDT

PERIPHERALS & COMPONENTS

Best Memory Maker

Best Cooling Product

Best Monitor

Best Keyboard

Best Mouse

Best Gaming Headset

Best PC Case

Best Router

RESELLER

Best Reseller

EXCELLENCE

For the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other.

GOLD

A reader-voted award for the Best Company, chosen from all this year's finalists.

After the first live broadcast of the Australian PC Awards, you can tune in any time later to watch the show again, or catch up if you missed it on the night.

See you on the night!