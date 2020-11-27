Save £220 in this amazing Black Friday external hard drive deal

If you're looking for the best bang for your buck when it comes to storing or backing up your files, then look no further. With this Amazon Black Friday deal you can get a 20TB Western Digital external hard drive for just £349.99 – that's a saving of an incredible £220.

Which, if you'll allow us to do the maths quickly, works out at just £17.50 per terabyte. Or less than 1.8p per gigabyte.

With more and more of us working from home these days, then it's ever-more important that we kit out our home offices with the tech that enables us to do that productively. External hard drives play an important role in that, automatically backing up vital work in case the worst happens to your PC's hard drive.

With 20TB of storage this Western Digital My Book Duo desktop external hard drive, you're unlikely to fill it up anytime soon, and there's enough space for you to store files other than your work files. It utilises USB 3.1 for speedy file transfers and comes with Auto Backup Software so you can easily manage your backup schedule and your files.

Visit Amazon to get it now: 20TB Western Digital My Book Duo was £549.99 now £349.99.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

