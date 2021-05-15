Save AU$1,497 on this RTX 3080 Alienware gaming laptop

In case you’d forgotten, EOFY sales are fast approaching, but you don’t need to wait another month to score an excellent deal on a laptop. If you’re looking to buy now, Dell’s latest sale has seen up to 40% slashed off a range of laptops, and we also know of a codeword that’ll save you a little extra.

In particular, we’re keen to see the savings available on Alienware gaming rigs. Dell’s dedicated gaming brand doesn’t often see a big price drop, but now there’s up to 40% off the Alienware line. Some of our highlights include a machine that’s equipped with an RTX 3080, which are hard to come by in the wild (and usually quite expensive).

Not to worry if gaming isn’t your thing – there’s still plenty of great deals available, including the beautiful Dell XPS 13, Vostro business machines and cheap laptops you can knock around with. We’ve hand-picked 10 highlights below, or you can shop the entire sale directly at Dell’s online store.

Alienware m17 R4 | i7 / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3080 | AU$4,351.50 (RRP AU$5,849, save AU$1,497.50) Big, powerful and beautiful – that’s the Alienware m17 R4. This rig comes equipped with a 10th-gen Intel i7 chip, a whopping 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for a growing gaming library. With an RTX 3080 at the helm, it’s easily able to power the latest AAA titles with no compromises. It has a sky-high price tag to match, but Dell has slashed 20% off the RRP, and you can save a little more by using the code LOVEKEANU.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD | AU$1,198.80 (RRP AU$2,149, save AU$950.20) Dell has slashed the price of this machine, dropping the RRP by 40%. Under the hood you’ll find Intel’s latest 11th-gen i7 processor, teamed up with 16GB of system memory and a whopping 1TB of solid-state storage. With that spec sheet, this laptop will handle multitasking with ease, and it’s an absolute bargain at AU$1,198. To get the full discount, go directly to Dell and enter the code LOVEKEANU at checkout.View Deal

Dell Vostro 15 (5510) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / MX450 | AU$1,394.10 (RRP AU$2,559, save AU$1,164.90) The Vostro range is Dell’s family of business-focused laptops, and they have top-notch security features built-in. This particular model is equipped with an 11th-gen Intel i7 chip, as well as 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It’s designed to be durable, with a spill-resistant keyboard and a chassis that can withstand some knocking about. Dell has knocked 41% off the RRP, but you can save a little extra by using the code LOVEKEANU.View Deal

Dell G15 (5510) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3060 | AU$1,975.35 (RRP AU$2,499, save AU$523.65) The new G15 gaming laptop from Dell features one of Nvidia's brand-new RTX 3000-series GPUs, and what’s better, this config is now discounted by AU$523 at Dell. Under the hood is the elusive RTX 3060, which is teamed with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 chip. Both will deliver outstanding performance, and it’ll be yours at a price that usually gets you lesser-specced machines. Get the full discount by using the code LOVEKEANU at checkout.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,501 (RRP AU$1,899, save AU$398) We’ve made no secret of our affinity for the Dell XPS 13 at TechRadar – we’ve even gone so far as to name it one of the best laptops in Australia. This is the 2020 model of the finely crafted machine, and it’s outfitted with an 11th-gen Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM. Internals aside, the XPS 13 is beautiful to look at, with a stunning design and a close to bezel-less FHD display. Use the code LOVEKEANU to save AU$398.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | GTX 1650 Ti | AU$2,147.40 (RRP AU$3,299, save AU$1,151.60) The Dell XPS 15 is a beautiful machine with plenty of power under the hood. This model is equipped with a 10th-gen Intel i7 processor and a GTX 1650 Ti, delivering great graphics and excellent performance all round. There are barely any bezels to speak of here, which make its bright 15-inch display really pop, and the speakers are excellent too. Be sure to enter LOVEKEANU to get the full discount.View Deal

Alienware m17 R3 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 Super | AU$2,789.10 (RRP AU$4,999, save AU$2,209.90) Dell has taken 20% off this stunning Alienware m17 R3 model. It’s outfitted with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, and an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super. On top of that, you’re also getting a 17-inch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It looks super-slick too, with an intergalactic colourway that is befitting of the Alienware name. The model is now on clearance, so you’ll save a massive AU$2,209 when you buy from Dell. Enter the code LOVEKEANU.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1 | i5 / 12GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,338.30 (RRP AU$2,399, save AU$1,060.70) Just looking for an affordable machine? Dell has taken 40% off this 2-in-1, and considering the price, it still has great specs. That includes an 11th-gen Intel i5 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 2-in-1 form factor adds versatility, but it may not be for everyone, so consider your needs before you buy. Anyone can score a little extra discount by using the code LOVEKEANU at checkout.View Deal

Dell 32-inch curved 4K monitor (S3221QS) | AU$418 (RRP AU$749, save AU$331) This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on this monster monitor (we’ve seen it as low as AU$389 in previous deals) but at AU$418 we still think it’s a bargain. It’s huge at 32 inches, with ultra-thin bezels on three sides, and a curved display designed to pull you in. AMD FreeSync support is included for smooth viewing too. All round, it’s a fantastic monitor, and you can save AU$331 by using the code LOVEKEANU.View Deal

Dell 27-inch gaming monitor (S2721DGF) | AU$446 (RRP AU$799, save AU$353) Gaming monitors can be pricey, but for a discounted option, consider this 27-inch option from Dell. It’s an IPS panel, and it has a 165Hz refresh rate to keep fast-moving visuals looking clear. Support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro adds another layer to minimise screen tearing. It’s already discounted at Dell, but you can save a little more by entering the code LOVEKEANU at checkout.View Deal