San Marino vs England live stream: how to watch WC 2022 qualifier from anywhere

With just a point needed to guarantee them a spot at next year's World Cup in Qatar, England boss Gareth Southgate will be grateful that the fixture computer has thrown up this favourable match as their final Group I game. Read on to find out how to watch San Marino vs England online and get a World Cup 2022 qualifier live stream, regardless of where you are in the world today.

San Marino vs England live stream Date: Monday, November 15 Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT / 8.45pm CET / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 6.45am AEDT / 8.45am NZDT Venue: Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle, Serravalle (San Marino) Live stream: ITV (UK) | ESPN Plus (US)| Optus Sport (AUS) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Three Lions' opponents remain one of the weakest sides in international football, and have managed to clock up an extraordinary -35 goal difference so far during this qualifying campaign.

The gulf in class means the loss of Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw for this game, on top of the earlier withdrawal of Declan Rice, won't see Gareth Southgate losing too much sleep particularly as England would need a defeat and a six goal swing in Poland's favourite in order to miss out on the group's automatic qualification spot.

That means an experimental line-up for the visitors is likely, with Crystal Palace loan star Conor Gallagher looking odds-on to get his first cap.

Follow our guide to get a San Marino vs England live stream and watch this World Cup 2022 qualifier online from anywhere tonight.

More sport: see how to get a NFL live stream where you are

ITV Hub The great news for footy fans in the UK is that San Marino vs England is being shown live on ITV. The game is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. San Marino vs England kicks off at 7.45pm GMT, with ITV's coverage beginning at 7pm GMT. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch San Marino vs England from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an San Marino vs England live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well.

Use a VPN to watch San Marino vs England from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to the ITV Hub site or app

How to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifier online in US without cable

ESPN Plus If you're in the US, ESPN has the rights to show San Marino vs England in the US, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. However, the match won't be available on any of ESPN's linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

Can I watch an San Marino vs England live stream in Canada?

Sadly, no Canadian broadcaster appears to be showing this Qatar 2022 qualifier which is due to start at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. The only alternative is to use a VPN service as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.



How to watch San Marino vs England: live stream World Cup 2022 qualifier in Australia

Optus Sport Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show World Cup 2022 qualifier fixtures this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch the San Marino vs England in the land Down Under. The game kicks off at 6.45am AEDT in the early on Tuesday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch San Marino vs England live stream in New Zealand