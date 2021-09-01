Samsung’s new Galaxy A22 is Australia’s cheapest 5G-ready phone

In the race to deliver the cheapest 5G smartphone in Australia, a new contender has landed in pole position thanks to the arrival of Samsung's Galaxy A22 5G handset, which is available to purchase from today for an incredibly affordable price.

At AU$349, Samsung's 5G-ready Galaxy A22 has snuck ahead of Oppo's A54 by AU$10, despite offering twice the internal storage capacity. It's also AU$20 cheaper than Vivo's Y52 smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: specs and availability

Sporting MediaTek's MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7nm) chipset, the Samsung Galaxy A22 offers ultra-fast cellular network speeds – so long as your phone plan allows for 5G access.

You also get a 6.6-inch FHD TFT 'Infinity-V' display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage (with slot for microSD expansion up to 1TB), a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging capability.

Additionally, the Galaxy A22 offers a rather decent triple camera array on its rear, led by a 48MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, you get an 8MP f/2 selfie camera.

Offered in Grey and Mint colour options, Samsung's Galaxy A22 is available to purchase now from JB Hi-Fi and Samsung's online store. You can also pick it up on one of the following plans: