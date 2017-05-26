Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leak reveals super-sized front screen

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be the slightly bigger and, in many ways, the better version of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

We're now seeing the first evidence of that larger display, with the Note 8 front glass leaking today, according to a new 10-second video out of China.

The video shows what appears to be a modest size increase for the front glass, backing up the the recent 6.3-inch or 6.4-inch display rumors.

By comparison, the Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch screen and the S8 Plus maxes out at a 6.2-inch screen. The new Note 8 would top that by fractions of an inch.

Two questions remain

The latest Note 8 leak, if true, leaves us with two important questions: what will the resolution be behind that glass, and how will the home button work?

Samsung could introduce a Samsung Gear VR game changer if it does include a 4K display, up from the current Quad HD+ screens on the S8 and S8 Plus.

No, you don't need a 4K display on your phone, but in a VR headset, we can spot individual pixels when its is two inches from our faces, exhibiting the 'screen door effect'.

We're also left wondering if Samsung was able to to tuck the fingerprint sensor beneath this glass this time.

If the back of the Note 8 leaks next and if it doesn't have an awkwardly placed rear fingerprint sensor, we may have our answer.