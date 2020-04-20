Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could have a much bigger battery than the Galaxy Note 10

We don’t know much about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 yet, but one upgrade that seems likely is a bigger battery, and that’s now specifically been rumored.

According to GalaxyClub (a Dutch Samsung-focused blog) the Galaxy Note 20 will have a battery with a rated capacity of 3,880mAh, which likely means a typical capacity of around 4,000mAh. That’s up from a 3,500mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

It would also put the battery in line with the 4,000mAh of the Samsung Galaxy S20, which somewhat makes sense since the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is likely to be at least as big.

Assuming the battery in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus also gets a boost up from the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus’s 4,300mAh one, we could be looking at a 4,500mAh battery in line with the Galaxy S20 Plus, or a 5,000mAh one in line with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. But that’s just speculation for now.

Indeed, even the claimed size of the battery in the standard Samsung Galaxy Note 20 should be taken with a pinch of salt, as this is just a rumor for now.

It would in some ways also be slightly odd, as it would remove one of the differences between the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note ranges. Granted, there wasn’t much difference between the size of the batteries in the Note 10 and the Samsung Galaxy S10 anyway, but the Note 10 had a slight edge.

If Samsung gives the Galaxy Note 20 the same size battery as the Galaxy S20 then, given that the screen sizes will also probably be similar, there might be little to differentiate them other than the Note’s S Pen stylus.

That doesn’t necessarily mean this rumor is wrong though. In fact, it could be a sign that the S and Note ranges are close to being rolled into one, as has previously been rumored, especially now that Samsung has yet another premium smartphone range in the form of its foldables.

Still, given that we're hearing rumors of a Note 20 that merging of the ranges is probably at least a year out, if it happens at all, so we’d expect a Galaxy Note 20 – it just might not be much different to the Galaxy S20.

Read our full OnePlus 8 Pro review

Via GSMArena