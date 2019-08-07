Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch live blog: we'll be reporting from Unpacked 2019

Matt Swider
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch date is today, August 7, and we'll be reporting live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to bring you all the news as it breaks.
Rumors point towards at least two handset announcements today, with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 tipped to arrive alongside the bigger Galaxy Note 10 Plus.
The handsets appear to have been comprehensively leaked over the past few months, potentially leaving Samsung with very little new to reveal to us today - assuming the volley of Galaxy Note 10 leaks are indeed accurate.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch event kicks off at 4pm EDT (1pm PDT, 9pm BST, 7am AEDT on August 8), and you'll be able to follow all the announcements as they happen below, in our Galaxy Note 10 launch live blog.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch live blog
All times in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
06:30 - So does this mean we'll only get to see and learn about the Galaxy Note 10, and potentially the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, today? Well, maybe not.
A few weeks ago Samsung confirmed that it was ready to put its foldable phone on sale in September, saying that it had addressed and fixed the issues which plagued the device ahead of its planned launch earlier this year, which it then had to cancel.
Today's launch event could be a good opportunity for Samsung to re-introduce the world to its foldable smartphone and explain in detail the progress it has made in an attempt to win-back consumers who may have been put off by the issues.
05:30 - Earlier rumors surrounding today's Galaxy Unpacked event hinted that we may see more than just phones announced on stage, but instead Samsung decided to launch a couple of new products ahead of the August 7 event.
First, we got the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, the firm's new productivity focused tablet aimed to compete with Apple's iPad Pro range.
Then, on August 5, Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch Active 2. This new smartwatch adds a digital bezel, ECG and a LTE option for those who want connectivity without relying on their smartphone's signal.
04:30 - And the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leaks continue to flow, mere hours before the launch event, although this is a good one. Samsung has announced a new high-end chipset - the Exynos 9825 - just in time for it to be potentially included in its new Galaxy Note smartphone.
Previous Note 10 rumors suggested that the handset may well pack a new chipset, giving it a power advantage over the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus which launched earlier this year, so making the jump from the Exynos 9825 to the Note 10 is reasonable.
04:00 - In the Big Apple, everyone (well, most people) are still asleep, but that doesn't mean we're sitting back... oh no. There's potentially a lot to look forward to today, and Samsung has made some recent announcements you may have missed.
Worry not though, as we'll take you through everything you can expect to see today, as well as what's already been announced, as we build towards the Galaxy Note 10 launch this evening.