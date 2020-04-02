Samsung Australia confirms 2020 TV line-up, including this gorgeous 8K stunner

As we prepare to remain indoors for the foreseeable future, the importance of the television's role in a home has obviously risen dramatically. Luckily, Samsung's Australian 2020 4K and 8K TV line-up has arrived just in time to help keep us entertained in this new and unprecedented era.

Without a doubt, the headliner of Samsung's 2020 TV range is the Q950T, a stunningly gorgeous 8K QLED television with an 'Infinity Display' that boasts a staggering 99% screen-to-body ratio, meaning almost no bezel to speak of.

Each TV in Samsung's 8K range also sports a more advanced version of the AI upscaling technology that featured in the company's 2019 models, thanks to the inclusion of a new quantum processor, which is said to offer "pixel-by-pixel image enhancement".

Additionally, that same quantum processor also provides the 8K TV range with access to Samsung's Object Tracking Sound+ technology – a new sound optimising feature which is said to analyse on-screen action and translate it into immersive three-dimensional audio using the multiple speakers built into the TVs themselves.

Furthering this year's sound advancements, each of Samsung's 8K QLED TVs sports Q-Symphony technology, which the manufacturer says will enable "seamless cooperation between this innovative new TV sound technology and Samsung’s Q Series soundbars to deliver an extra layer of richness and audio detail."

Of course, not everyone is going to want to splurge on a top-of-the-line 8K television, which is why Samsung has also updated its 4K QLED range, bringing its new quantum processor to all but its lowest end model, the Q60T.

As for non-QLED offerings, Samsung also revealed a new range of entry-level Crystal UHD TVs – these tellies lack the exceptional colour and brightness benefits brought on by quantum dot technology on higher-end models, but make up for it with much lower price points.

If style and decor is of more importance to you than processing power, you'll be happy to know that Samsung's design-focused televisions, namely The Frame and The Serif, have also received an update, now featuring the same Smart Hub technology that's available on the rest of its QLED range.

Lastly, Samsung Australia also revealed a new addition to its Lifestyle TV range in Australia with The Sero, a truly original offering which can rotate between horizontal and vertical formats, presumably so that dumb teens can watch their Snapchats and TikToks on a much larger screen.

Samsung's 2020 TV range begins its nationwide rollout into stores today, with the exception of its 8K QLED TVs and The Sero, which will receive pricing and availability information at a later date. In the meantime, you can check out pricing and sizing details for every other model below.

QLED 8K

Q950T

85-inch (AU$TBC)

75-inch (AU$TBC)

65-inch (AU$TBC)

Q800T

82-inch (AU$TBC)

75-inch (AU$TBC)

65-inch (AU$TBC)

55-inch (AU$TBC)

QLED 4K

Q95T

75-inch (AU$6,999)

65-inch (AU$4,649)

55-inch (AU$3,499)

Q80T

85-inch (AU$7,549)

75-inch (AU$5,249)

65-inch (AU$3,499)

55-inch (AU$2,549)

Q70T

85-inch (AU$6,399)

75-inch (AU$4,049)

65-inch (AU$2,699)

55-inch (AU$2,099)

Q60T

75-inch (AU$3,349)

65-inch (AU$2,199)

55-inch (AU$1,729)

Lifestyle

The Frame

75-inch (AU$4,649)

65-inch (AU$3,149)

55-inch (AU$2,299)

50-inch (AU$1,949)

43-inch (AU$1,599)

32-inch (AU$919)

The Serif

55-inch (AU$2,099)

43-inch (AU$1,499)

Crystal UHD

TU800