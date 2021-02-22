RTX 3070, RTX 3090, and RX 6900XT GPUs available with Newegg Shuffle for limited time

Newegg has added some RTX 3070 and RTX 3090 GPUs alongside AMD RX 6900XT GPUs to their Newegg Shuffle lottery system this afternoon, from 10am to 1pm PST, so if you've been hoping to get your hands on one of these graphics cards, now's your chance.

#NeweggShuffle today from 10am - 1pm PT, our drawing for hard-to-get products (in beta)Limited QTY avail. today:AMD 5600X, 5800X, 5900X, 5950XRTX 3070, 3090AMD 6900XTShuffle: https://t.co/LIf2G0vD6cFAQ: https://t.co/ybqNr1KygiIf you get chosen, share w/ #NeweggShuffleFebruary 22, 2021 See more

Some AMD Ryzen 5000-series GPUs are also available in this round of Shuffle as well, though the demand on those isn't nearly as high as it is for the graphics cards on the list.

Newegg Shuffle is the popular online retailer's attempt to even the playing field when it comes to snagging hard-to-get items: individuals put their names in to the lottery-style system and, if they're chosen, they get a two-hour window to finalize their purchase. It's certainly better than the current Wild West landscape where helpless gamers and hardware enthusiasts are getting their claims snatched out from under them by ruthless bots, mustache-twirling eBay profiteers, and a flood of cryptominers hellbent on getting every graphics card they can to squeeze all the Ethereum and Bitcoin they can get out of them.

It might not be the best system out there, but it's better than nothing.