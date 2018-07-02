Razer’s gaming-focused Android phone has finally landed in Australia

After launching late in 2017 in the US and UK, gaming peripheral specialist Razer has brought its eponymous handset Down Under — the mobile gaming-centric Razer Phone .

The handset touts a 5.7-inch display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate – the first of its kind in the world – alongside stereo speakers that rock Dolby Atmos and THX-Certified audio tech.

The unit is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM, the same combo that hit our shores last year in the OnePlus 5 , which, itself, was delayed a few months after first launching in the UK and US.

Although this isn’t the latest chipset from Qualcomm, the 835 was the brains behind the impressive HTC U11 and Nokia 8 , and we’ll be getting our Razer Phones with the latest Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box.

Timing's key

Considering the brand’s heritage of producing gaming peripherals, the sleek and serious aesthetic of the Razer Phone fits right into the array of deadly-looking keyboards and mice the company’s known for.

The decision to launch the handset Down Under, even though it had already been available for eight months in other regions, could likely have something to do with the rise in popularity of mobile titles such as PUBG and Fortnite (the latter of which has been officially confirmed for Android in the near future) .