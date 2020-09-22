Rare discount: Telstra's unlimited NBN plans are AU$10/month off right now

Not happy with your current NBN speed or need a new NBN connection? It might be a good time to consider Telstra. Not only has Australia's biggest telco, since 2019, been on top of Netflix's ISP Speed Index chart, a discount on its unlimited NBN50 and NBN100 plans makes the prospect rather tempting.

Until Monday, November 2, Telstra is offering AU$10 per month off its 50Mbps and 100Mbps unlimited data plans for the first year to new customers only. That's a total saving of AU$120 across 12 months, after which you will be required to pay the usual monthly fee.

There's just one caveat you'll need to fulfil to snag this discount. While there's no lock-in contract, you will need to be a Telstra customer for a minimum of 24 months to qualify for that offer.

If that's not much of a hurdle, then just click on the green button beside your choice of plans below and sign up for one of the best Telstra NBN plans you can get right now.

Telstra | NBN50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$80 per month Instead of paying the usual AU$90 per month for this plan, Telstra is offering new customers AU$10 off each month for a year (12 months) – saving you a total of AU$120. However, you will need to be a Telstra customer for 24 months to be eligible for the offer. You'll get typical evening speeds of up to 44Mbps with this plan, which is more than enough for a few simultaneous streams on different devices – perfect for the average household.View Deal

Telstra | NBN100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$100 per month If you think the NBN50 speed tier isn't up to par for your needs, then opt for the NBN100 unlimited data plan. You still save AU$10 a month for the first 12 months but, as we mentioned earlier, you'll beed to be a Telstra customer for a minimum of 24 months to get the discount. However, NBN100 plans are only available to FTTP and HFC customers, so you will need to check what kind of NBN connection you have before signing up for this plan.View Deal

What's included in the Telstra unlimited data NBN plans?

Sign up for either plan and you'll get Telstra's Smart Modem shipped to you at no extra cost, which allows you to set up your home internet within minutes and also provides a 4G backup if your NBN is down.

You'll also get yourself a three-month Binge subscription, giving you full access to the new streaming services library of shows and movies. This subscription offer will need to be redeemed no later than 18 January, 2021.

