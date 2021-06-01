PS Plus for AU$60: save 25% on a yearly PlayStation subscription while stocks last

Amazon AU's Mid-Year Sale is officially under way, once again offering a huge number of products at significantly reduced prices.

PS5 consoles may still be hard to come by, but if you're one of the lucky few who already have one, or even if you own a PS4 console, you will surely be interested in this particular discount: Amazon AU is currently offering a 12 month PlayStation Plus subscription for AU$59.95 – that's a saving of AU$20 from the usual AU$79.95 price.

Traditionally, PS Plus subscriptions are only discounted a couple of times per year, usually in relation to Sony's Days of Play promotion.

Having said that, PS Plus subscriptions are currently being offered at full price on the PlayStation Store, so if you're looking to save money right now, you can get a redeemable code sent out in the mail for 25% off the usual price by clicking on the deal below.

12 month PS Plus subscription for PS4 and PS5 | AU$59.95 (usually AU$79.95)

Get AU$20 off an annual PS Plus subscription with this deal from Amazon AU. Along with online multiplayer access across PS4 and PS5, you also get three free games a month for the remainder of your subscription. This month's free games include Star Wars Squadrons, Operation: Tango and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown.View Deal

A subscription to PS Plus not only brings you online play – you also get a selection of free games every month. June 2021's PS Plus offerings include Star Wars Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown for PS4, and the espionage-themed adventure game Operation: Tango for PS5.

You better hurry, though – this offer is only available while stocks last, and we imagine there will be plenty of Aussies taking up this offer.

Already have a PS Plus subscription? No worries: redeeming this code will simply add on an additional 12 months to your remaining time.