Price drop: LG's amazing CX OLED TVs going cheap(er) after official AU price cut

If you've been waiting for the price of LG's fantastic OLED TVs to drop, you're in luck – LG has officially cut the price on its 2020 OLED TVs in Australia in preparation for the arrival of its 2021 range.

The RRP of its current CX OLED models has been reduced by 10%, which means you can now save hundreds of dollars on last year's stock, which is still excellent and well worth picking up in 2021.

Along with LG's official 10% price drop on the previous RRP, there are a number of retailers who are taking things even further, applying additional discounts to their 2020 stock.

These are some of the cheapest Aussie prices we've seen to date for this range, so in other words, now's the perfect time to score an amazing LG OLED TV for less.

One of the best deals on offer comes courtesy of Appliance Central, which is now selling the 55-inch CX for just AU$2,570. Not only is that a discount of AU$215 off the new RRP, it works out to AU$525 off what it cost just a week ago.

If you're after a bigger set, you may want to consider the 65-inch CX model, which has also had its price cut at the same retailer to just AU$3,530, which is a saving of AU$245 off the new RRP. Bing Lee is also offering the same model (albeit at a slightly higher cost) for AU$3,595.

To put it bluntly, you really can't go wrong with the LG CX OLED. In our glowing five-star review of the 65-inch model, we gave the telly our Editor's Choice award and named it one of the best TVs of 2020.

It's also relatively future proof, as it offers all the top end features need to take advantage of new consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, such as HDMI 2.1 and eARC.

Clearly, LG's CX OLED models are currently the best it has to offer when it comes to 4K TVs. That said, you can save even more if you decide to go one tier down to LG's BX OLED range.

The BX OLED lineup offers slightly less video processing grunt, but still sports most of CX OLED's high-end features, including HDMI 2.1 and eARC support.

Once again, Appliance Central has the best price right now with the 55-inch BX OLED model going for AU$2,280 – that's a massive AU$515 off the newly adjusted RRP. Alternatively, you could opt for the 65-inch version, which now goes for is going for AU$3,085, which is a saving of AU$710.

Both the CX and BX OLED TVs from LG are exceptional televisions, offering supreme image quality and perfect blacks. If you're looking to take advantage of these deals, you better get a move on – these current retailer discounts aren't expected to last beyond this weekend.