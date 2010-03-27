Electronic books go 3D

New 3D tech being implemented into children's books in South Korea

3D is beginning to make an impact on the TV industry and home gaming industry, and now it also looks like some new electronic reading tech from South Korea could also see us reading 3D eBooks in the near future.

South Korean scientists have developed 3D tech for books that makes characters appear to jump right off the page in front of your eyes.

3D reading specs

The tech arrives hot on the heels of the runaway successes of recent 3D blockbusters coming out of Hollywood, including Avatar and Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland.

3D TVs start to go on sale in April and the computer games industry looks set to lead the march of 3D into our homes, with a firmware update for PS3 promised soon that will enable 3D games on your new TV.

South Korea's Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology has used new 3D technology to animate two children's books of Korean folk tales, featuring traditional dragons and heroes jumping over mountains.

Pictures in the books have cues that trigger the 3D animations, with readers having to wear 3D glasses.

"It took us about three years to develop the software for this," said Kim Sang-cheol, the team leader of the project.

"It will take a while to market this technology to the general public," Kim added, who is sure that the tech will be affordable enough to be mass market.

Via Reuters