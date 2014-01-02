Samsung revamps Galaxy Android compact camera

Samsung has introduced a new compact camera with Android as an upgrade to the highly praised Galaxy.

The Samsung Galaxy 2 features a 16 million pixel BSI CMOS sensor, and now features an upgraded 1.6GHz Quad-Core processor, which is supported by 2.0GB of RAM.

As with the previous Galaxy camera, it features integrated Wi-Fi and NFC for instant sharing images between devices or straight to social networking sites. There's also a pre-loaded Dropbox app which includes 50GB of free cloud storage for up to two years.

Aside from the processor and memory, most of the technical features of the camera appear to be the same as its predecessor.

Tag and Go

A new Tag and Go feature makes it quick to connect the Galaxy Camera with NFC enabled smartphones and devices by tapping the two devices together. Other connectivity options include Photo Beam, where the picture on screen is automatically sent to the smartphone, while Mobile Link allows for select images to be transferred. A Remote Viewfinder option is also available from your smartphone or tablet too.

On the back of the camera is a huge (4.8inch) HD Super CLear Touch LCD panel.

Other features include Smart Mode, which utilises 28 different pre-set modes to address different shooting scenarios including a new Smart Mode Selfie Alartm mode which takes five consecutive shots to select the best angle to share on social networking sites.

Pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed.