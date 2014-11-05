Vodafone offering Red Plan customers a Spotify Premium account

If you chew through your data allowance, you may be seeing Red

Vodafone is doing everything it can to win back customers following its fall from grace a few years ago. Now, it's hoping to win customers with the power of song, by offering a free Spotify Premium account to customers signing up for a 12 or 24 month Red Plan.

Existing Red Plan customers will need to sign up for another 12 or 24 months in order to get the deal, while month-to-month customers are completely out of luck.

Given that a premium Spotify account will set you back $12.99 a month on its own, it's not a bad little bonus add on. Especially given the question marks around the MOG/Beats/Apple streaming situation Telstra users have been experiencing.

Metered maid

While the deal sounds impressive, there is one fairly substantial caveat: the data you use streaming Spotify on the Vodafone network will chew through your monthly data allowance.

That's right – despite a partnership between the two companies, there's no deal to allow the Spotify traffic to go unmetered on Vodafone.

Even though Vodafone has bucked the trend by increasing data allowances, you still only get 3GB on an $50 a month plan, which is amazingly easy to work through while listening to the entire Metallica back catalogue.