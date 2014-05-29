Telstra still Beats the MOG drum, not yet affected by Apple's acquisition

Now that it's confirmed that Beats belongs to Apple, Telstra customers may be wondering just what will happen to music streaming service MOG?

Telstra's partnership with MOG allowed the telco's customers to have unmetered access to the streaming music service.

MOG was later bought up by Beats, and while Telstra customers were concerned what would happen to service, the telco confirmed that MOG would be replaced by Beats Music streaming service later this year.

But with another acquisition, questions have again arisen over the future of the unmetered music streaming service for Telstra customers.

Applefied

While rumours began swirling about a possible acquisition of Beats by Apple last week, the deal was confirmed overnight.

In a statement to TechRadar, Telstra said that for now, MOG will continue to run as usual.

"We're looking forward to understanding the detail in due course and will work with Beats on this," the telco said of the deal between Apple and Beats.

"Of course we will let our customers know more information when we know more."

Previously, Telstra had confirmed that MOG would migrate to Beats in Australia by the end of June on its CrowdSupport community site, although whether that is still the case is still to be determined.