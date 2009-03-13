Three-SIM mobile phone breaks cover

While there's a number of two-SIM mobile phones on the market – for instance, the Samsung C5212 – there's news that a phone that can support three SIM cards has been spotted.

Although the handset has no name as of yet, according to UnwiredView its makers QiiQ EcoCarrier Inc have given it GSM connectivity, as well as a 2MP camera, a 2.4-inch QVGA display (2.6-inch touchpanel), and a 2000 mAh battery for super long talktime.

Three's a crowd

While the idea of a three-SIM phone sounds intriguing, with many businessmen and/or drug dealers certainly waiting to snap up such a device, there is one catch: only two SIMS will be active at the same time, which does mean you will have to choose what numbers are active and which aren't.

This does kind of defeat the purpose of the phone but there you go.

More news if and when we get it.

Via Unwired View