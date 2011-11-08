No preferential treatment for Motorola, says Google

Motorola won't be getting first bite of all the Google treats

Google's executive chairman, Eric Schmidt, has told reporters that buying Motorola won't have any affect on how Google operates Android.

Speaking on a trip to South Korea, Schmidt was keen to allay fears that Motorola would receive special treatment once Google's $12.5 billion purchase of the Android handset manufacturer is finalised.

"In general, with all of our partners, we told them that the Motorola deal will close and we will run it sufficiently and independently, that it will not violate the openness of Android," said Schmidt.

"We're not going to change in any material way the way we operate."

Tenterhooks

Naturally rival Android manufacturers, like Samsung and HTC who have both been pretty darn cosy with Google in the past, will have been worried that the purchase would see Google turn to Motorola for flagship devices and early releases of Android updates.

But it seems that Google is largely buying Motorola to secure its patent portfolio - having a robust patent arsenal is proving ever more important as Android manufacturers face litigation from both Microsoft and Apple.

From Reuters