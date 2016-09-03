New colours, new chips and waterproofing tipped for the iPhone 7 next week

It would be a surprise of unprecedented proportions if Apple didn't launch a brand new iPhone next Wednesday, and those charged with speculating about what's in store are having one last stab at some educated guesses this weekend.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a respectable record at predicting Apple's next movements, has gone on record with a fresh batch of claims this weekend about the upcoming iPhone 7 - some of them we've heard before, and some of them are new.

Ming-Chi Kuo says the new iPhones will rock a new Apple A10 chip, which is apparently going to be substantially quicker than the A9 (and clocked at up to 2.4GHz). There are going to be two new colours, "dark black" and "piano black", while the classic silver grey look is going to be retired, he says.

Waterproofing, headphone jacks and more

We've previously heard rumours of waterproofing and the KGI Securities analyst is in agreement, predicting the iPhone 7 will have the same rating as the Apple Watch - specifically, being able to last for 30 minutes under 1 metre of water.

The headphone jack is indeed going away, Ming-Chi Kuo reckons, and he also agrees with many tipsters that a new dual-lens camera is coming to the larger 5.5-inch iPhone this year. That iPhone 7 Plus will have an extra gigabyte of RAM compared with the smaller model to help with the image processing (3GB vs 2GB).

16GB and 64GB storage options will be ditched, so your choice is going to be between 32GB, 128GB and 256GB, according to the analyst, and there are going to be numerous other minor upgrades too. In just a few days' time we're going to know for sure what Apple's been making - and we'll bring you the news as soon as it breaks.

Find out how to speed up your current iPhone before the new one comes out:

Via 9to5Mac