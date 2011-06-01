Motorola Atrix heads to T-Mobile

T-Mobile has announced that it is joining its Everything Everywhere label-mate Orange in offering the Motorola Atrix.

The network will be offering the super-charged smartphone for free on a £35.75 per month 24-month contract, which nets you 900 minutes, 500 texts and a 500MB data allowance to boot.

Up your monthly payment, however, and you can grab the 'Work and Play' kit, which includes the Motorola HD media dock with three USB ports and an HDMI port, plus a remote control, mouse and keyboard.

Work, play, work, play

The Work and Play kit will set you back £129 when bought separately, but you'll have to opt for the £40.85 (or above) monthly price plan for 24 months; this also bags you 1200 minutes, 500MB and 500 texts per month.

T-Mobile will also be selling the Lapdock that turns the Atrix into a full on laptop, complete with 11.6-inch screen and around eight hours of battery life, pegged at £299.

The handset certainly piqued our interest with its dual-core 1Ghz processor and we awarded it a healthy four-stars in our full TechRadar Motorola Atrix review.