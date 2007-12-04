iPhone gets relocked in Germany

Well it was fun while it lasted. T-Mobile has successfully managed to overturn a temporary injunction that forbade it from only selling locked iPhones in Germany.

The injunction was brought by arch-rival Vodafone two weeks ago. It forced T-Mobile to offer the iPhone to buyers unlocked - that is without a two-year contract - for a tidy €999 (£710). The phone is normally available with a contract for just €399 (£284).

Luckily you can still pick up an unlocked iPhone in France. Legit versions are on sale there for just €749 (£532).