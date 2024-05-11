Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, May 12 (game #839)

If it feels like Quordle has been on a tough run recently, that's because it has. And that trend continues today, with another tricky one. Read on for some clues to help you solve it – plus the answers and my commentary if you don't need any help.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #839) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #839) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #839) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #839) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #839) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • B • F • C • E

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #839) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #839, are…

BLAST

FRONT

CLACK

EAGLE

This is a relatively tough Quordle, and I needed one extra guess on top of my standard seven to solve it. That was partly on account of my guessing FLACK before CLACK, which I think I can be excused because the former is a more common (and more obvious) word.

EAGLE might also have required a little more thought; not only does it have a repeated E, but it places one of them at the start of the answer. As I show in my analysis of every Wordle answer – the details for which will largely apply to Quordle too – while E is incredibly common overall, it's not particularly likely to start a solution.

Still, I got there in the end, and hopefully you did too.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #839) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #839, are…

CAGEY

SCANT

BATON

STEAM

