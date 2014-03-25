HTC One (M8) arriving Down Under on April 1

The HTC One (M8) is finally here for you to feast your eyes upon, but when, where and for how much can you pick up and play with the next "World's Best Phone"?

Luckily, the new One is headed to Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, and while pre-orders start today for all three telcos, the phone won't be available in Australia until April 1.

Although outright pricing hasn't been revealed by the telcos, the HTC One (M8) will come Down Under with an RRP of $899.

Over at Telstra, customers can pick up HTC's latest starting at $81 dollars up to $136, depending on plan tier, with the price including the monthly plan cost and handset repayments. You can also add New Phone Feeling to your plan if you want to be able to upgrade your phone after 12 months.

At Vodafone, you'll be able to get the HTC One (M8) for $52 a month on it's lowest plan, with the handset included in its $80 and $100 Red plans. It'll cost an extra $10 a month on its $60 Red plan.

Optus will offer the handset on each of its My Plan tiers as well, with prices starting at $58 up to $105, including monthly handset repayments. The telco has an introductory offer up until April 10 on it's $60 plan, with the handset costing $12 a month on top of the plan price.

HTC One (M8) likes to Play

HTC has also announced the the US will have access to a HTC One (M8) Google Play edition, and pre-orders for this model starting right now through Google's Play Store.

The vanilla Android version will be available in silver for US$699, which is about $763, with supported wireless bands include GSM, WCDMA and LTE. There's no word yet on if it will be made to available for Australia.

The Google Play edition will be able to take advantage of the M8's Duo Camera by leveraging HTC's APIs, however the Taiwanese firm didn't have any details on just how Google will accomplish this.