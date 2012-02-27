Asus Padfone arrives, comes with Android 4.0

Asus has finally launched the Asus Padfone after months of teasing and explains to the world that not only is it a phone and a tablet, but a netbook too – which in TechRadar terms, means it's a phonenetlet

Unveiled at MWC 2012, the Asus Padfone has a 4.3-inch display – Super AMOLEDqHD quality – is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 dual core processor and there's an 8MP camera on-board, including by some Fujifilm technology.

We had a play with the Padfone, you can see how we got on with it in our first look video:

Headset or pen?

The device uses Android 4.0 and expands into a 10.1-inch tablet when you dock it into the Padfone Station. Once docked, the battery power is multiplied by five.

If you don't fancy transforming the Padfone into a tablet, then it can also be a netbook. All you need for this is an optional keyboard dock and the Padfone Station.

Plug this in and you essentially have a netbook, or a UMPC depending on which way you swing when it comes to computing technology.

And if that wasn't enough, there's also a Bluetooth stylus for the Padfone, which also a headset. Yes, a headset – we would prefer it to turn into a robot but you can't have everything.

The Asus Padfone UK release date is April, with pricing to be announced.