Android hits 100,000 apps landmark

Android has hit a major landmark, with the confirmation arriving that there are now more than 100,000 apps in the mobile OS' Android Market.

The mobile operating system from Google has proven to be a massive hit, with major handset manufacturers flocking to use the free platform, and some of the most impressive iPhone competitors – including the Samsung Galaxy S and the HTC Desire – selling well.

And the success is not likely to be limited to traditional smartphones, with a spate of tablets sporting Android beginning to hit the market.

But, one of the key pillars to success is how many apps are available, as third party developers aim to push their wares to consumers – and the 100,000 mark is a significant one for Android.

"One hundred thousand apps in Android Market," tweeted @androiddev – the official twitter feed for developers from the Android team.

That figure is still, however, significantly behind the more mature iPhone App Store, which has been the trailblazer for the entire market.

Apple's iOS 4 remains perhaps the most significant trendsetter in the market, although Android's surge means that Steve Jobs is beginning to be drawn into a war or words which suggest that he is worried.

Via Engadet